Norsat International Inc.: Norsat International Launches Enhanced 5G Interference Products to Mitigate Terrestrial Interference in C-Band

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Norsat International Inc. ("Norsat" or "the Company"), a leading provider of innovative communication solutions that enable the transmission of data, audio, and video for remote and challenging applications, today announced the launch of two new products in its 5G interference solution to further address issues of terrestrial interference within the C-Band spectrum.

The latest 5G interference products include:

3200-sBPF PLL LNB - Optimal for maritime terminal applications, this combines an LNB and a Band Pass Filter into a single compact form factor and can switch in and out the filtering between full and concatenated portions of the C-Band spectrum, allowing customers to use the full C-band when they are at sea and switch in the 5G filtering when they are close to shore.

eBPF-C 5G Band Pass Filter - A high-performance band pass filter with a narrow guard band that is easy to install, environmentally sealed, and moisture resistant. Delivers additional 5G rejection for the 3200-BPF series of LNB and C-Band Band Pass Filters.

These products are complementary additions to Norsat's C-Band 3200-BPF LNB and BPF-C Band Pass Filter series of 5G Interference solutions. In addition to its portfolio of products, Norsat offers consulting services for developing customized solutions to existing networks experiencing 5G interference.

"As 5G wireless networks continue to grow, there is an increasing need for specialized products to mitigate interference from 5G base stations. We are excited to add two new products to our interference solution to further help users of C-band satellite services reject 5G interference and to continue to be a part of the coordination efforts to ensure a smooth transition of 5G into the C-band spectrum," stated Dr. Amiee Chan, President and CEO of Norsat.

For more information on the C-Band Interference products, visit: http://www.norsat.com/5G-interference

About Norsat International Inc.

Norsat's customized communication solutions include leading-edge product design and development, production, distribution and infield support and service of fly-away satellite terminals, microwave components, antennas, Radio Frequency (RF) signal conditioning products, maritime based satellite terminals, and remote network connectivity solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Diana Choi

Marketing Communications Manager

dchoi@norsat.com

+1 604-821-2800 ext. 190

Related Images

SOURCE: Norsat International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579773/Norsat-International-Launches-Enhanced-5G-Interference-Products-to-Mitigate-Terrestrial-Interference-in-C-Band