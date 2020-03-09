Anzeige
WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 Ticker-Symbol: F6O1 
Tradegate
09.03.20
11:14 Uhr
26,100 Euro
-2,060
-7,32 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,910
25,200
20:00
24,930
25,170
20:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2020 | 19:29
83 Leser
FLSmidth: Insider trading

Company announcement 5-2020, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

The following insiders have purchased shares in FLSmidth and Co. A/S

Vagn Ove Sørensen, Chairman of the Board has purchased 1,532 shares and consequently has a total shareholding of 14,272 shares.

Thomas Schulz, Group Chief Executive Officer has purchased 2,000 shares and consequently has a total shareholding of 28,138 shares.

Thomas Høi Terndrup-Larsen (related party to Annette Terndrup, Group Executive Vice President and Head of Group Legal & Strategy) has purchased 800 shares.

Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,765 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • Company announcement 5 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8408a7ec-1df8-49d2-befa-609ce62cf47b)
