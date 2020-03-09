

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market nosedived on Monday amid rising concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the sell-off in global markets following crude oil's sharp plunge.



The benchmark SMI tanked to 9,095.11 within minutes after trade commenced, losing over 675 points in the process. Despite regaining a good portion of lost ground by mid morning, the index faltered again and stayed weak right through the session to end with a big loss of 540.22 points, or 5.55%, at 9,196.60.



On Friday, the SMI ended more than 4% down, after declining by about 1.05% a session earlier.



Credit Suisse and UBS Group plunged 12.8% and 10.4%, respectively. Zurich Insurance Group shed about 9.4%, LafargeHolcim, Adecco, Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding, ABB and Swatch Group lost 7.4 to 9%.



Alcon, Lonza Group, Sika, Roche Holding, Geberit, Richemont, Swisscom and SGS ended lower by 4 to 5.35.



In the midcap section, Dufry declined 13.7%. AMS and BB Biotech lost 11.8% and 11%, respectively. Julius Baer, OC Oerlikon Corp, Helvetia, Georg Fischer, Clariant, Baloise Holding, Vifor Pharma and Temenos Group lost 7 to 9%.



In economic news, Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in February, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed.



The jobless rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 2.3% in February, in line with expectations. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 2.5% from 2.6% in the preceding month.



In January, the number of unemployed persons decreased by 3,196 from the previous month to 117,822.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, decreased to 2.3% from 2.4% in the previous month.



The Swiss government is working on directing support to companies hit by falling demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak and will not adopt a broad stimulus programme, a top official said.



Markets across Europe plunged and hit their biggest single-session losses in several years. The pan European Stoxx 600 tumbled 7.44%. Among the major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 drifted down 7.69%, Germany's DAX ended down 7.94% and France's CAC 40 plunged 8.39%.



