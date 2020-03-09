Technavio has been monitoring the big data market and it is poised to grow by USD 142.5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and Splunk Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing investment in smart city initiatives has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Big data market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Big data market is segmented as below:

Type

Services

Software

Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Big data market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our big data market report covers the following areas:

Big data market size

Big data market trends

Big data market industry analysis

This study identifies adoption of blockchain solutions through big data implementation as one of the prime reasons driving the big data market growth during the next few years.

Big data market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the big data market, including some of the vendors such as Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc. and Splunk Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the big data market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Big data market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist big data market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the big data market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the big data market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of big data market vendors

