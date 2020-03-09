Single-Card modem router can be easily integrated into OEM products for Comms-on-the-Move.

Exceptionally powerful processing capabilities support P2P and P2MP networks.

Adding to its long legacy of innovation in advanced satcom modem technology,Teledyne Paradise Datacom (TPD) today unveiled AXIOM-X, its new modem for point-to-point (P2P) and point-to-multipoint (P2MP) networks.

AXIOM-X is a single-card solution that is compact and IP centric with low power consumption. While small in size, AXIOM-X delivers powerful performance, supporting up to 575Mbps of aggregate data and 160,000 IP packets per second. It also supports L2 bridging and L3 routing with full QoS and Traffic Shaping.

"The AXIOM-X card is an ideal solution for applications like Communications-on-the-Move, portable comms systems, broadcast news gathering, disaster recovery and compact low-power VSAT terminals in defense, civil, and commercial markets," said Michael Towner, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at TPD. "The modem is also compatible with our existing modem product lines." Download the datasheet.

A major new modem feature developed by Paradise for the AXIOM-X, "Eco Mode", is designed to reduce power consumption and heat dissipation. When bit rates being used fall to under 25Mbps, the card supports a low power ECO mode. This ability makes the card a great fit for mobile and portable applications where equipment can efficiently be powered by batteries fed from solar panels and generators. Eco mode also allows use of smaller and lower cost primary power sources.

Other noteworthy features of the AXIOM-X modem line include:

33W nominal power consumption; typically more than 25% reduction when using Eco mode for reduced bit rates under 25Mbps;

Bandwidth savings: DVB-S2X, ACM, TCP acceleration with header and payload compression;

The intuitive M&C system is equally user-friendly whether on a laptop PC, Mobile, or tablet;

The card also supports an extended operating temperature range of -40º to +85ºC;

At 184mm x 152mm, the card is a full 60% smaller than Paradise' benchmark Q-Lite OEM card;

Enhanced Doppler performance for LEO/MEO's

Extended L-band operation to 2150MHz;

Optimized spectral roll-offs, including 5%, 10%, and 20%;

Option to connect a membrane with integrated LEDs to enable easy visual status and a fan;

Production at Paradise has commenced on the new AXIOM-X modem line and customers may begin placing orders.

About Teledyne Paradise Datacom

Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), low noise amplifiers (LNA), block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We deliver satellite communications products around the world and have unparalleled experience in satellite communications products. At Paradise, we focus on creating significant product differentiators and innovative architectures in order to make ourselves the supplier of choice in the satcom industry. www.paradisedata.com

About Teledyne Defense Electronics

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.

