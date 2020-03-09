Partnerize Announces New Global Agency Certification Program

Tiered recognition program highlights agencies that combine strong platform knowledge with depth of experience that use Partnerize to drive extraordinary growth for clients

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / Partnerize, the leading provider of partnership automation solutions for global brands, today announced the launch of its tiered global Agency Certification Program. The initiative recognizes marketing agencies with demonstrated success using the Partnerize platform to power better partnerships. Partnerize's award-winning Partnership Automation Platform is an end-to-end, SaaS solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI).

The new Agency Certification Program recognizes agency partners based on both the completion of platform training and demonstrated prowess using the SaaS solution to grow partnership revenues and profits for leading brands. The Silver, Gold, Diamond, or Platinum status reflects the level of advanced training an agency completes, as well as the number of client engagements in which they utilize the platform. Agencies that successfully deploy the Partnerize Partnership Automation Platform across more clients achieve higher levels of recognition.

In addition to program certification, agency members receive preferred technical support and varying levels of co-marketing assistance that can include content development, co-sponsored events, and dedicated, named customer success support.

"As providers of word-class technology, Partnerize recognizes that great software works best when it is in the hands of highly strategic and experienced management teams," said Anshu Khurana, Partnerize SVP and Head of Partnerships. "The agencies in our program are committed to this combination of proven expert teams empowered by the insights and data that Partnerize is uniquely able to provide."

"This agency recognition and certification program will help clients identify and engage with consultative marketing resources to accelerate and optimize their partnership program growth," said Animesh Kumar, CEO of Neo Media World, Singapore. "Partnerize's Partnership Automation Platform gives our experts the tools they need to deliver smart, creative partnership programs that deliver the best possible results."

Partnerize will be announcing certified agencies throughout 2020.

About Partnerize

Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The AI-powered Partnerize Partnership Automation Platform delivers data-driven intelligence and industry-leading management tools that are essential for materially improving ROI from this fast-growing sales channel. The Partnerize platform has won more than two dozen awards including Best Technology at the International Performance Marketing Awards. The world's leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 12 international airlines, 10 of the largest telecoms, and more than 200 other global brands rely on Partnerize's platform to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $500M in partner payments every year. For more information on how Partnerize can grow your partnerships and business, please visit https://partnerize.com.

Media Contact:

Diane Anderson, WIT Strategy for Partnerize

415.254.9086

danderson@witstrategy.com

SOURCE: Partnerize

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579675/Partnerize-Announces-New-Global-Agency-Certification-Program