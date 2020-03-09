Anzeige
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
09.03.20
13:17 Uhr
36,500 Euro
-2,060
-5,34 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,540
39,500
22:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2020 | 22:17
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, March 9, 2020 - During the period February 28, 2020 - March 6, 2020, Millicomrepurchased a total of 41,017 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on February 27, 2020, details of which are shown in the table below.

DateNumber of shares repurchasedWeighted average repurchase price (SEK) excluding commissionsTotal daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions
2/28/2020 6,500 437.7067 2,845,093.55
3/2/2020 6,600 435.9169 2,877,051.54
3/3/2020 5,983 442.2515 2,645,990.72
3/4/2020 7,918 433.5357 3,432,735.67
3/5/2020 6,684 429.5510 2,871,118.88
3/6/2020 7,332 433.1309 3,175,715.76

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Goldman Sachs International on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of March 6, 2020, Millicomholds 363,095 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicomis 101,739,217.

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR, and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation"). A maximum of 350,000 shares in total may be repurchased under the repurchase program. The shares may be repurchased for a maximum total of SEK 107 million.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm's website.

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)





Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

The information was published, through the agency of the contact persons mentioned above, on March 9, 2020, at 10:05 p.m. CET.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachments

  • Press release - Repurchase of shares in Millicom_030920 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/92dd474b-2dc7-4398-ac46-f01e4a8a988c)
  • Attachment - Breakdrown transactions week Feb 28_Mar 6 Nasdaq_030920 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e1403e0c-16ce-4281-b6b7-9282c944a8e3)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)