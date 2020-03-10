

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,039.8 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.8 percent increase in January.



The M3 money stock gained an annual 2.5 percent to 1,375.4 trillion yen following the 2.3 percent gain in the previous month. Included in M3, the M1 stock jumped an annual 6.0 percent.



The L money stock climbed 2.7 percent on year to 1,839.2 trillion yen - roughly steady from a month earlier.



