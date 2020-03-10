Darik Alexander Partners with Breakthrough Forex Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2020 / As a child, Darik spent the first 10 years of his life taking a specialized curriculum taught by his father, focusing on business principles and personal growth to apply in the real world. When he transitioned into public school, he quickly realized how different traditional education was from what he had been learning prior.

Restless and eager to create his own path, Darik found himself working countless hours to make it through the public school system and was told by many of his teachers that his inability to focus on a given task would be problematic in his future.

While at the University of Hawaii, as a business major and a Division One athlete, Darik was constantly stressed about the number of student loans he had taken out to get his degree. Despite this, he was admitted to the business school early. While balancing athletics and school, Darik took on a job working as a call center employee for the University as a way to bring in some money for those loans. Although he hated the job, within 2 months he raised more money for the University than any other employee in the call center ever had. Thinking this would increase his pay, he was confused when 6 months later he was given only a 50 cent raise. He quickly realized that working for someone else would not bring him the fulfillment he was looking for.

At age 20, Darik joined an affiliate marketing company in the health and wellness industry to pursue part-time over the summer. After his poor experience working at the call center, Darik hoped he could apply his sales skills in order to make enough cash, to avoid a similar summer job.

In just 10 months, Darik reached the Top 30 income earners in the entire company out of half a million people. He did this by leading a team of over 10,000 distributors worldwide generating over $20,000,000 in sales revenue. For 4 years this unbelievable accomplishment allowed him to travel and build business relationships all around the world. He consistently speaks and trains audiences of up to 10,000 people and influences others to build profitable businesses and transition into entrepreneurship. He also got personalized coaching and mentorship from legends such as Gary Vaynerchuk, Bob Proctor, Darren Hardy, Les Brown, Eric Thomas and more.

Gary Vaynerchuk's personal advice is what changed Darik's life forever. He met Gary backstage before they both were scheduled to deliver keynotes at the same conference. At this point, Darik was at the height of his business and everything was running perfectly. When he asked Gary for wisdom his answer shocked him. He said, "There is only one thing worse than never having success. It is reaching the top and losing it all."

It all came crashing down a year after speaking with Gary. The CEO of the company Darik worked with entered a legal battle with the government. Although he eventually won, this froze all of the company's assets. Darik found himself not only losing his business but his identity as well. Darik lived his life by 6 pillars of wealth. His family, physicality, mentality, spirituality, business and social life. After losing his business pillar and remembering what Gary told him, he wanted to regain his income anyway he could and prove to himself that he could get out of the rut he was in.

Darik moved to New York to help launch a new company in the energy industry that would help residential homeowners upgrade to more efficient equipment. For the first three months, Darik managed a team by working six days a week ten hours a day knocking doors in low-income neighborhoods to train the incoming sales representatives. After a rigorous process, the office and team began to scale and the company brought in millions of dollars within a few months. As Darik reached the income he had before and his business pillar began to return; he realized that he was even more miserable and unfulfilled than before.

He had gained 15 lbs through poor dieting and lack of exercise from working all day. He was constantly in a state of stress and pressure to compete against last week's numbers. He did not feel in touch with God or any divine purpose other than trying to make money. He lost touch with many friends and even felt disconnected to his family, being across the country. In the process of trying to re-establish one pillar in his life Darik had sacrificed the other five.

The conception of Ignite Programs took place after Darik finally realized what his life purpose was. After speaking with his father Dr. Jeff Alexander, they decided to partner together to build a series of programs that fuse spiritual principles with business to create real-world results for their clients. By working together, they are able to relate to all ages in order to help transcend and transition people in three main areas:

Purpose in their self-image to reframe their personality for joy

Passion in their relationships to stay more present and thankful

Prosperity in their businesses in order to create leverage

As Darik began growing Ignite, he made sure that he would reclaim the 5 other pillars he had sacrificed before. He started to exercise again and get back in shape. He started speaking around the world again. He found a life partner that he fell completely in love with. He started retraining his mind and self-image through reading and meditation He reconnected with old friends and family.

Now Darik's mission is simple, to help millennials make the transitions that are needed to aid them in a life of purpose, passion and prosperity. In times of uncertainty, millennials are looking for mentorship and the strategies to move forward. As CEO of Ignite, Darik uses his content, programs and past experiences as a medium to help bridge the gap from where people are to where they can be. If you have any questions please email Darikalexander56@gmail.com or Instagram

