

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Here are the latest updates of the COVID-19 outbreak as of Monday, March 9, 2020.



The new coronavirus COVID-19 is spreading rapidly, with more than 112,398 infections and 3,987 deaths having been reported across the globe as per the latest update.



China, being the hardest hit, accounts for 74% of the infections. However, the number of newly reported cases of COVID-19 in China has been on the decline since the beginning of this month.



Meanwhile, Italy, the second worst-hit country in the world after China, has reported 9,172 infections and 463 deaths. With the surge in the number of infections, the entire nation is now in lockdown, with even travel restrictions in place until April 3, 2020.



Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Iran's judiciary has temporarily released about 70,000 prisoners. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is 7,161 and the number of fatalities is 237 as of March 9.



In the U.S., 26 people have died of the novel coronavirus and there have been at least 704 confirmed cases.



The coronavirus outbreak has caused oil prices to plummet on weaker demand. The oil prices are down 30% for the year, the biggest drop since 1991.



Hit by a double whammy of the coronavirus spread and the plunge in oil prices, the S&P 500 index fell 7% on Monday, triggering the circuit breaker to halt trading on New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes, until resuming at around 9.49 a.m. The last time a circuit breaker-triggered trading halt on the NYSE occurred was on October 27, 1997.



Circuit breaker is a procedure to halt trading temporarily or, under extreme circumstances, close the markets before the normal close of the trading session if a severe market price decline reaches levels that may exhaust market liquidity as measured by a single-day decrease in the S&P 500 Index. (Source: NYSE)



