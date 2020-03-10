

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday, with some of the markets recovering from steep losses earlier in the session amid hopes of stimulus from global central banks and governments to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.



U.S. President Donald Trump said he will meet with Senate and House Republicans later on Tuesday to discuss a possible payroll tax cut or 'substantial relief' to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.



The Australian market climbed into positive territory after opening sharply lower, with investor sentiment boosted by hopes of stimulus measures. Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison too said his government will deliver a stimulus package this week to help overcome the impact of the coronavirus on the Australian economy.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 95.00 points or 1.65 percent to 5,855.60, after touching a low of 5,538.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 92.50 points or 1.59 percent to 5,914.90. Australian stocks suffered their worst single day loss in almost 12 years on Monday.



In the banking space, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent, while Westpac is rising 0.3 percent.



Gold miners are weak even as safe-haven gold prices edged higher overnight. Evolution Mining is tumbling more than 5 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing almost 4 percent.



Meanwhile, oil stocks are rebounding after a sell-off in the previous session. Oil Search is gaining almost 5 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are rising more than 3 percent each.



Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is adding 0.6 percent and BHP is edging up 0.1 percent, while Rio Tinto is declining almost 1 percent.



Qantas Airways said it will cut almost a quarter of international flights and also announced changes to domestic routes for the next six months due to significant drop in travel demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. The airline's shares are adding 0.6 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6603, up from $0.6546 on Monday.



The Japanese market pared sharp losses made earlier in the session and the safe-haven yen weakened on hopes for U.S. economic stimulus.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 90.92 points or 0.46 percent to 19,607.84, after tumbling to a low of 18,891.77 earlier. Japanese stocks hit a fourteen-month low on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is adding almost 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is losing almost 2 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is adding 0.5 percent and Advantest is rising 0.4 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is losing almost 8 percent and Japan Petroleum is declining more than 2 percent after crude oil prices tumbled overnight.



The major exporters are mostly weak despite a weaker safe-haven yen. Canon is losing more than 3 percent, Panasonic is declining almost 3 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is lower by more than 1 percent, while Sony is adding 0.2 percent.



Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is lower by 0.6 percent and Honda Motor is down 0.5 percent.



Among the major gainers, Ricoh Co. is rising almost 4 percent and Tokyo Gas is gaining more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, JCG Holdings is losing almost 6 percent, Tokai Carbon is lower by more than 5 percent and Tokyo Fudosan Holdings is declining almost 5 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in February, coming in at 1,039.8 trillion yen. That follows the 2.8 percent increase in January.



The M3 money stock gained an annual 2.5 percent to 1,375.4 trillion yen following the 2.3 percent gain in the previous month. Included in M3, the M1 stock jumped an annual 6.0 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 103 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesia is rising more than 1 percent and Singapore is advancing almost 1 percent, while Hong Kong and Malaysia are also higher.



Meanwhile, New Zealand and Taiwan are declining more than 1 percent each, while Shanghai and South Korea are also lower.



On Wall Street, stocks sold off on Monday amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as well as substantial decrease by the price of crude oil. Trading was halted for fifteen minutes shortly after the open, as the S&P 500 plunged more than 7 percent, triggering a key market circuit breaker. According to reports, roughly 110,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,800 have died from the disease.



In its worst day since 2008, the Dow plummeted 2,013.76 points or 7.8 percent to 23,851.02. The Nasdaq plunged 624.94 points or 7.3 percent to 7,950.68 and the S&P 500 tanked 225.81 points or 7.6 percent to 2,746.56.



The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the downside on Monday. The French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 8.4 percent, while the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index nosedived by 7.9 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday, posting their biggest single-session drop in almost 30 years after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and said it would aim to boost output. WTI crude for April tanked to $27.34 a barrel before recovering some lost ground to eventually settle at $31.13 a barrel, down $10.15, or about 24.6 percent, from the previous close.



