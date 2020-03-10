Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850517 ISIN: GB0007980591 Ticker-Symbol: BPE5 
Xetra
09.03.20
17:35 Uhr
3,707 Euro
-0,893
-19,40 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,765
3,795
09.03.
3,879
3,899
07:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BP
BP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BP PLC3,707-19,40 %
TECHNIPFMC PLC8,130-26,99 %