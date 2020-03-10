Anzeige
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback program completed

Schibsted has on 09 March 2020 purchased 20,390 own A-shares at an average price of NOK 231.0905 per share and 40,000 own B-shares at an average price of NOK 219.9492 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions, Schibsted owns a total of 3,543,657 own A-shares and 1,437,176 own B-shares.

The transaction is part of the buyback program that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company's shares.
Accumulated, Schibsted has bought back 2.00% of the shares since the program commenced. As a result, the share buyback program is completed.

Oslo, 10 March 2020
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

