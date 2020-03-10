Nordic Nanovector ASA - Financial calendar

OSLO, Norway, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial calendar for Nordic Nanovector ASA

FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

27.03.2020 - Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

27.08.2020 - Half-yearly Report

30.04.2020 - Annual General Meeting

26.05.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q1

19.11.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q3

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-203-926-8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

