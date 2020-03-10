Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2020) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) (OTCQB: HEYBF) (FSE: 9HB) ("HeyBryan" or the "Company"), the creator of the HeyBryan app that connects home-maintenance experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, is pleased to announce that the company has been named a BC's Best company by Virtus Groups.





Vitrus Groups Names HeyBryan BC's Best



Virtus Groups is a management consulting firm that helps companies manage the challenges associated with the gaps that companies face in people or functional capabilities that naturally occur during periods of high-growth. BC's Best is a newsletter that profiles the best of BC's emerging startups.

Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan, says: "It's exciting for our team to be recognized as one of BC's best emerging technology startups. The interest has continued to grow since our 2018 launch in Vancouver. We have since launched in Toronto and Calgary and continue to gain momentum."

The home improvement market in Canada reached $47.9 billion in 2017. And an Angus Reid Institute study reported in 2019 that more than 40% of Canadian millennials have participated in the gig economy for companies such as HeyBryan over the past five years.

HeyBryan is free to download and is available on both Apple and Android devices.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.:

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.

