Regulated Information Revised agenda for the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meetings of Nyrstar NV to be held on 25 March 2020 10 March 2020 at 07.00 CET Nyrstar NV (the "Company") has published today a revised agenda of the general shareholders' meeting and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings to be held on 25 March 2020, that was published on 24 February 2020, pursuant to a request in accordance with article 7:130 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations from shareholders holding together 5.69% of the outstanding shares of the Company. The shareholders of the Company have submitted a request to add two additional items and proposed resolutions to the agenda of the extraordinary general shareholders' meetings to be held on 25 March 2020. Certain parts of the request could not be included in the agenda under the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations. The Company refers to the Revised Explanatory Note from the Board of Directors of the Company which provides further information on the proposed agenda items as well as the revised agenda. The full revised notice, including revised agenda, proposed resolutions and revised explanatory note, can be found on the Nyrstar website: https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UuF9eTDLhZyxccHLvnR7IytyZUqMNyYivQ_E6bkmM6277y7n1loWqJ04iNjRXtqXv20hVl_gYjTsRV0Ngpg5K25Q6t12em-d-smZ1KlS6RbUoipRBi6fDlLJoNgj7XJ8fL7HQ3DUK7Rgb0iwrxOK5UE_skRFUtGd-Bwk2eJ-9zGm4833d1bmr_w5f-k6VOC2IR7iu1nv5qMWRuHO-gi0x-3YhgUUaZ9ht8yzhSwgONoePUPdFBnWiOUKYZ2TiPQNS7th7z_LroxQAK8eHbKr7GcuRR2xBPHA1iVycTfOLNg6wkQklKaCZlXpSuSLucCkqyDrRmHvOa6zT0KwEeTo_cyGUHQSy_GD__jDJmPYfMTCVvUZ2-Z2ehzsaVxJJBiP7LKkw0X8fRyi7Zu_45zpxWNKsDhlqVY32CAacV25ZCpR8fWNc4kCr_NkVgl8tODfR5uwUYcjhJnoKF36rYdM2ly2Qqt8DUEmbbQbtwdavZWl55tSdg0tqG_SmXpPk-EJXRMsgrnlT6iu3zmn06sGhylHO09f5PzvUQPTNQicNMbzl02V1xLw9gYBwjKli_Hecr5bqlWwjuJIV9_OfIqftw== https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings. Pursuant to article 7:130 of the Belgian Code for Companies and Associations, the Company has made amended forms available for votes by mail and votes by proxy, as well as a revised attendance form. Proxies and votes by mail that reach the Company prior to the publication of the revised agenda remain valid for the agenda items to which the proxies and votes by mail apply, subject, however, to applicable law and the further clarifications set out on the proxy forms and voting by mail form. About Nyrstar The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be For further information contact: Anthony Simms - Head of Investor Relations T: +41 44 745 8157 M: +41 79 722 2152 https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1dixJo6XZZnv8xmyGnEPO16rgGS2sKEhAoAKIVTyStYzvEWZDWxVZcGFim1POSYVH3osTJ66U0eBD3fqpOmR6tN12Gr0L63f-tW8CD0PgPGou9cdXVS1N1RGyYca1D7K anthony.simms@nyrstar.com Attachment -- Revised EGM agenda 10032020 EN https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c1f07a20-b866-4da2-8517-df43105a46e6

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)