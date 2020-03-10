

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Geberit (GBERY.PK, GBERF.PK) reported fiscal 2019 net income of 646.9 million Swiss francs compared to 597.2 million francs, previous year. Earnings per share was 17.97 francs compared to 16.40 francs. Adjusted net income increased by 3.3% to 647 million Swiss francs from 626 million francs, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 17.97 francs compared to 17.21 francs. Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) increased by 1.7% to 757 million francs.



Fiscal 2019 consolidated net sales increased by 0.1% to 3.08 billion Swiss francs. This total growth comprised growth in local currencies of 3.4% and a negative foreign currency effect of 3.3%.



The Board will propose to the ordinary General Meeting on 1 April 2020 an increase in the dividend of 4.6% to 11.30 Swiss francs, an increase of 4.6% compared to the prior year.



The Board of Geberit AG has appointed Clemens Rapp as the new Head of Sales Europe and a member of the Group Executive Board, effective 1 April 2020. He replaces Karl Spachmann, who is leaving the company. Taking over from Clemens Rapp at the German sales company will be Kerstin Wolff, who was formerly Head of Sales for the DACH region at WILO.



The Geberit Board will nominate Werner Karlen as a new member of the Board at the ordinary General Meeting on 1 April 2020. Since 2015, he has been CEO of Fr. Sauter AG in Basel.



