

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production fell for the second straight month in January, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Industrial production decreased by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in January, following a 0.2 percent fall in December.



Manufacturing output decreased 0.5 percent monthly in January.



Production decreased the most in electrical and electronics industry, by 11.3 percent in January, while output in food industry rose 1.0 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 1.8 percent in January, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the new orders in manufacturing dropped 1.6 percent annually in January, after an 32.1 percent rise in December.



