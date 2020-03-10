The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's new research facility at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will primarily focus on solar power, energy efficiency, and the integration of smart grids.The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) opened a new solar R&D center this week at the massive 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The facility, which spans 4,400 square meters, is the biggest solar testing and certification facility in the United Arab Emirates. DEWA claims that the new R&D center is the largest, most comprehensive solar testing and certification facility ...

