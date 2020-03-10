The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 4.82 GW at the end of 2019. Most of last year's new PV additions were rooftop projects, but Engie also started up a 100 MW solar park.Belgium deployed 544 MW of new solar capacity last year, according to provisional data collected by renewable energy association APERE. This compares to 367 MW of new solar capacity in 2018 and just 103 MW in 2017. Most of last year's new capacity was installed in Flanders, which accounted for 418 MW of the total. Around 104 MW MW of new PV was installed in Wallonia, down from 133 MW deployed in the preceding ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...