Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
10.03.20
09:11 Uhr
2,177 Euro
+0,009
+0,42 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,203
2,212
09:25
2,204
2,210
09:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2020 | 08:05
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Line Haugetraa new Head of Investor Relations in Hydro

Line Haugetraa has been appointed Head of Investor Relations in Norsk Hydro ASA, and will, effective April 14, be responsible for Hydro's contact with investors and financial markets.

Haugetraa comes from the position as Director in Mergers & Acquisitions. Prior to joining Hydro in 2018 she has held positions as Director in Strategy in Telenor, as Investment Manager in Capman Buyout and as Corporate Finance Analyst in SEB and Danske Bank. Haugetraa holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Miami, and a master's degree in Economics from New York University. She will report to Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo

Haugetraa succeeds Stian Hasle, who will take on a position as Finance Director in Primary Production, effective from August.

Investor contact
Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

NORSK HYDRO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)