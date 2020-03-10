

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia industrial production declined for the third month in a row in January, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 11.2 percent year-on-year in January, following a 9.3 percent fall in December.



Manufacturing output decreased 4.1 percent in January.



Among the other sub sectors, mining and energy production declined 30.4 percent and 46 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in January, following a 2.2 percent decrease in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX