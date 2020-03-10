

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported Tuesday that its total group passengers for the month of February 2020 edged down 0.5 percent from last year to 7 million passengers. Capacity grew 2.3 percent, while traffic dropped 0.7 percent for the month.



Load factor for the group declined 2.5 percentage points to 84.4 percent in February.



The company noted that February 2020 traffic figures reflected essentially the suspension of all flights to and from China and the COVID-19 initial impact in Asia.



In passenger network activity, comprising Air France and KLM, passengers dropped 1.9 percent to 6 million passengers. capacity increased 1.9 percent, while traffic fell 1.4 percent during the month. Load factor dropped 2.8 percentage points to 83.6 percent.



Transavia passengers grew 9.2 percent to 1 million passengers, capacity increased 7 percent, traffic grew 7.8 percent and load factor went up 0.7 percentage points to 93.5 percent.



Citing the expansion of COVID-19 on other parts of the world and the extension of capacity reduction, the company expects that in March 2020, Air France now expects to cancel 3600 flights. The company also projects capacity compared to initial plan being reduced by 13 percent on Long Haul network, 25 percent on European network and 17 percent on domestic network. KLM expects to reduce Long Haul operations with similar level.



The company said it continuously monitors the situation and accordingly evaluates if additional network adjustments are required.



