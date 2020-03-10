Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Proposed disposals and cancellation from AIM 10-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 March 2020 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 Urban Exposure Plc Proposed disposals, cancellation from AIM and members' voluntary liquidation Urban Exposure Plc ("Urban Exposure" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the proposed disposal of Urban Exposure Lendco Limited ("Lendco") to Honeycomb Holdings Limited ("HHL") and Urban Exposure Amco Limited ("Amco") to the Founders (together, the "Transactions"). The Company also announces, conditional on completion of the Transactions, the proposed cancellation of the admission of its ordinary shares to trading on AIM (the "Cancellation") and the change of name of the Company to "Residential Property Finance Realisation Plc". Following the completion of the Transactions, the proposed Cancellation and the change of name, it is proposed that the Company is placed into a solvent member's voluntary liquidation (the "Liquidation" and, together with the Transactions, the change of name and the Cancellation, the "Proposals"). Based on certain assumptions set out in full later in this announcement, pursuant to the Proposals, each holder of the Company's ordinary shares (each, a "Shareholder") is expected to receive an initial distribution in the Liquidation equal to approximately 72 pence per share and a final distribution anticipated to be around 1 penny per share, making a total distribution of approximately 73 pence per share. Lendco owns the Group's loan portfolio and its interest in the Group's joint venture with KKR & Co. (the "KKR Joint Venture"). Amco provides asset management services in respect of the Group's loan portfolio and is the employer of the Group's employees. It is a condition of the Lendco Disposal that Amco continues to provide asset management services to Lendco following Lendco's sale to HHL and Amco's sale to the Founders on the terms of a new asset service agreement agreed between Lendco and Amco (the "Service Agreement"). Each of Randeesh Sandhu, Daljit Sandhu, Ravi Takhar and Victor Librae (the "Founders") is a member of the Group's executive team and is an existing director of Amco. Randeesh Sandhu and Ravi Takhar are also executive directors of the Company. HHL is a limited company registered in England and Wales. HHL is a member of the Pollen Street Capital Group, a global, independent alternative asset investment management company focused on the financial and business services sector, with significant experience in specialty finance. It was established in 2013 and has GBP2.6 billion gross assets under management across private equity and credit strategies. It is expected that, following completion of the Transactions, HHL will transfer the beneficial and/or economic interests in Lendco's loan portfolio and/or its interest in the KKR Joint Venture to one or more investment vehicles managed by or entities connected with the Pollen Street Capital Group. Shareholder approval requirements and inter-conditionality of the Proposals Completion of the Transactions, the Cancellation and the Company's proposed change of name are conditional on approval by Shareholders. A circular (the "Circular") containing a notice convening a general meeting for these purposes to be held at 12.00 p.m. on 30 March 2020 (the "First General Meeting") will be posted to Shareholders shortly. As well as being conditional on completion of the Transactions, the Cancellation and the change of name, the Liquidation is also conditional on Shareholder approval. A second notice convening a general meeting for this purpose to be held at 12.00 p.m. on 28 April 2020 (the "Second General Meeting") will also be included in the Circular. Completion of each of the Lendco Disposal and the Amco Disposal is conditional on Shareholders approving the other and the Cancellation is conditional on completion of each of the Lendco Disposal and the Amco Disposal. In the event that the Lendco Disposal, the Amco Disposal, the Cancellation and the change of name do not take place (including if they are not approved by Shareholders), the Second General Meeting will be indefinitely adjourned by the Company. Accordingly, the Liquidation and any subsequent distribution to Shareholders are effectively conditional on the passing of the resolutions being proposed at the First General Meeting. Recommendation William McKee CBE, Andrew Baddeley, Nigel Greenaway and Sam Dobbyn (the "Independent Directors") consider that the Proposals are in the best interests of Shareholders as a whole, and unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of the Resolutions. Each member of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") intends to vote in favour of each of the Resolutions in respect of their respective direct and indirect shareholdings in the Company which, in aggregate, amount to 4,718,220 shares representing 2.98 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company (other than shares held in treasury) on an undiluted basis. Related Party Transaction As Randeesh Sandhu and Ravi Takhar are directors of the Company and the Amco Disposal exceeds 5 per cent. in one or more of the class tests set out in Schedule 3 to the AIM Rules, the Amco Disposal constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes of AIM Rule 13. Having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, Liberum Capital Limited, the Independent Directors consider that the terms of the Amco Disposal are fair and reasonable insofar as Shareholders are concerned. Background to and reasons for the Proposals The Company was incorporated and its shares were admitted to trading on AIM in May 2018 ("Admission") with the intention of leveraging both its own newly formed balance sheet and third-party capital to provide funding for UK real estate development loans originated and managed by the Company's management. Since its formation, the Company has maintained a consistently strong pipeline of opportunities both in terms of lending opportunities on UK residential real estate developments and capital raising opportunities for its asset management strategy. This has included making available facilities in excess of GBP1 billion in aggregate to real estate developers, in part funded by the Company's own resources and in part through co-funding agreements with leading financial institutions, including the KKR Joint Venture and funding lines from UBS AG and Aviva Investors. The Company believes that these achievements are a clear acknowledgement of its operational expertise in an under-served market. Since launch, the Company has made significant investment in its personnel in order to deliver increased deal capacity, enhance execution capability and to meet the governance and reporting requirements of an AIM-traded company. Although this investment has materially improved the Company's operating performance, the resulting increased cost base has held back near-term profitability. Further, the market in which the Company operates - including the large size of deals, the unpredictability of timing for closing loans, the profile of revenue generation from lending and asset management activity and the accounting treatment of this revenue - together mean that it is not always possible to predict the Company's and its group's anticipated volume of business and, therefore, profitability for specific financial periods. The Board believes that these factors, together with the Company's increased cost base, resulted in an underperformance compared with expectations set at the time of Admission. These challenges have been further exacerbated by a volatile political climate in the UK, with sector specific uncertainty arising both from Brexit and the run-up to the UK general election in December 2019, and negative sentiment towards small-cap investment due to market events. In light of these challenges to performance, the shares traded at a significant discount to the Company's prevailing net asset value throughout 2019. Following requests from certain Shareholders, the Board has conducted, alongside the Company's financial adviser, a full review of the Company's operations and undertook a thorough appraisal of a range of options, including, amongst other things, a full formal sale process, a break up and, latterly, a disposal of its loan book and management vehicle. The Transactions Following a period of due diligence and negotiation, HHL proposes to acquire Lendco on the terms of the Lendco SPA for a total purchase price of GBP113.8 million, which is equal to the par value of Lendco's loan portfolio as at 18 February 2020 (including its interest in the KKR Joint Venture) discounted by GBP2.7 million, plus Lendco's net cash at that date (assuming repayment of outstanding intercompany indebtedness). The GBP2.7 million discount to the par value of the loan portfolio reflects the anticipated amount of asset

