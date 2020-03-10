

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG.L) reported that its statutory operating profit before tax from continuing operations decreased 8% year-on-year to 124.1 million pounds for the six months ended 31 January 2020. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 62.7 pence compared to 67.5 pence. Adjusted operating profit decreased 9% to 125.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 63.5 pence compared to 69.2 pence.



First-half net interest income increased to 254.1 million pounds from 249.8 million pounds, prior year. Non-interest income was 165.9 million pounds compared to 157.6 million pounds.



The interim dividend is 22.7 pence, an increase of 3% from prior year. The interim dividend is due to be paid on 22 April 2020 to shareholders on the register at 20 March 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CLOSE BROTHERS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de