AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2020 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 09/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 62.7577 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18637721 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 51406 EQS News ID: 993311 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2020 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)