

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L) announced Tuesday the appointment of Matt Shattock as a Director and Chairman with effect from March 16.



Shattock will also be a member of the Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Nomination Committee. He is currently non-executive Chairman of Beam Suntory Inc., a role he has held since April 2019.



Shattock first joined Beam Inc. in 2009 as President and CEO. Prior to joining Beam, he held senior roles at Cadbury plc and Unilever.



The company, as announced earlier, said that the Chairman's appointment will be followed by that of a new CEO to replace David Wild, and a new CFO, following the tragic death of David Bauernfeind in December 2019.



Shattock will lead the processes to identify both these individuals, working with the Nomination Committee of the Board.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOMINOS PIZZA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de