Hazeltree Fund Services: Hazeltree Appoints Marshall Saffer Vice President and Head of Americas Sales to Support Growth Strategy

Hazeltree Expands Sales Organization to Leverage ENSO Financial Analytics Acquisition

NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury and portfolio finance solutions, today announced the appointment of industry veteran, Marshall Saffer, as Vice President and Head of Americas Sales, to support Hazeltree's expansion plans post the acquisition of ENSO Financial Analytics. Mr. Saffer comes to Hazeltree with over 25 years of experience in the alternative software industry across a variety of functions, from sales and business development to professional services.



Mr. Saffer has extensive experience in portfolio management and operational solutions alternative asset managers, as well as proven expertise in growing financial services companies. Prior to joining Hazeltree, Mr. Saffer held senior management positions at several industry service providers, including MIK Fund Solutions, Viteos Fund Services, and Financial Models, which was acquired by SS&C Technologies.

Hazeltree offers financial institutions streamlined solutions to manage and optimize their counterparty relationships and unlock hidden costs across rates, funding, cash, and collateral. Clients benefit from increased transparency, cost saving, and counterparty risk mitigation all under an integrated and comprehensive solution. This unique offering has generated significant demands from COOs, CIOs, Portfolio Managers and Treasury Professionals who have been recasting treasury and portfolio finance as a front-office, strategic contributor to a firm's profitability. With these expanded opportunities ahead and increasing global sales activities, Hazeltree has adapted its strategic growth to reinforce and focus on its sales and client-services approach.

"During these tough market conditions, we are committed to helping our customers effectively manage their counterparties to protect their assets and reduce cost," said Marshall Saffer, Hazeltree Head of Sales, Americas. "I am excited to join Hazeltree to expand sales activities globally and continue our growth trajectory."

"Marshall's proven track record building and managing high-growth sales teams will be crucial to help our clients address the many challenges they are facing, from turbulent market conditions, to UMR compliance requirements, to overall cost management," said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Office of Hazeltree. "We are delighted Marshall is taking on the role at this exciting time in Hazeltree's growth."

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generates alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamlined operations. Hazeltree's integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.