

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2019 dropped to 266 million pounds or 11.1 pence per share from 830 million pounds or 29.1 pence per share in the prior year.



IFRS profit before tax from continuing operations was 243 million pounds compared to a loss of 787 million pounds last year, mainly due to the gain on sale of shares in both HDFC Life and HDFC Asset Management.



Adjusted profit before tax was 584 million pounds, down 10% from 2018, reflecting principally the impact on revenue of the outflows in both 2018 and 2019.



Total income from continuing operations grew to 3.99 billion pounds from 2.13 billion pounds last year.



The Board recommended final dividend for 2019 of 14.3 pence per share, flat with last year. Subject to shareholder approval, this will be paid on 19 May 2020 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 3 2020.



