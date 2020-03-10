

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L) reported profit before tax of 93 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 62 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 11.9 pence compared to 5.7 pence. Underlying operating profit was 279 million pounds, up 1% from prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 33.5 pence compared to 33.9 pence.



Fiscal year 2019 Group revenue was 1.83 billion pounds, up 4% on a reported basis, and up 1% at constant currency.



The Board declared an interim dividend of 5.6 pence per share paid on 8 November 2019 and is recommending a final dividend of 11.25 pence per share to be paid on 19 May 2020.



