Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH8Q ISIN: US00215W1009 Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ 
Frankfurt
10.03.20
09:28 Uhr
3,800 Euro
+0,100
+2,70 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR3,800+2,70 %