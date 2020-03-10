

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported that its net revenues for the month of February 2020 increased 7.2 percent to NT$28.14 billion from NT$26.24 billion last year.



In US dollar terms, monthly net revenues were $939 billion, up 10 percent from the prior year.



ATM net revenues for the month grew 30.8 percent year-on-year to $710 million.



