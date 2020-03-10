

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy Plc (CNE.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of $119.5 million for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to a loss of $1.2 billion, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations in cents was 20.27 compared to a loss of 193.30. Operating profit was $154.9 million compared to a loss of $129.0, previous year.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations increased to $533.4 million from $410.3 million. Revenue from the sale of oil and gas was $504.2 million compared to $395.7 million. Net oil production averaged approximately 23,000 bopd, compared to 17,500 bopd, prior year.



