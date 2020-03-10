AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAE) AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 09/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.9886 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1000 CODE: PRAE ISIN: LU2089238039 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAE Sequence No.: 51427 EQS News ID: 993373 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 10, 2020 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)