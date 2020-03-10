

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation slowed in February, data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent annually in February, slower than a 1.8 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a rise of 1.6 percent.



The core inflation rate was 2.1 percent in February, after a 2.9 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in February, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.



The core CPI rose 0.5 percent monthly in February, after a 1.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices declined 7.4 percent annually in February, following a 3.9 percent decrease in January. The prices declined for the ninth month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 3.3 percent in February, following a 1.3 percent decrease in the preceding month.



