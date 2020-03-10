

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices fell for the first time in three months in February, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index decreased 1.1 percent year-on-year in February, reversing a 1.1 percent increase in January.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 1.8 percent annually in February, following a 1.6 percent decline in the preceding month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 1.9 percent annually in February. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 0.5 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 1.2 percent in February, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the prior month.



