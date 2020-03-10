

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France industrial and manufacturing output recovered in January, data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Industrial production grew 1.2 percent on a monthly basis in January, reversing a 2.5 percent fall in December. This was the fastest growth in eight months.



However, this was slower than the 1.8 percent rise economists had forecast.



At the same time, manufacturing output rebounded 1.2 percent after falling 2.2 percent a month ago. This was also the biggest rise since May 2019.



Data showed that construction output climbed 1.8 percent, in contrast to a 3.4 percent drop a month ago. Likewise, mining and quarrying output gained 0.9 percent reversing December's 3.9 percent fall.



In three months to January, both industrial and manufacturing output decreased 1.1 percent each from the previous three months.



