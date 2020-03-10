Vyntelligence is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashish Silodia as its new Chief Operations Officer.

Ashish has joined us from Salesforce in the UK, where he was the Chief Operations Officer. He brings with him over twenty years of experience in the enterprise technology and SaaS business having worked in Salesforce, Oracle and McKinsey.

Kapil Singhal, co-founder CEO of Vyntelligence, said

"We are delighted to have Ashish on board as he joins our business in a period of exciting growth, having signed a strategic partnership and several blue-chip clients for digitalisation of field services across different sectors. Ashish's wide experience of working across commercial and enterprise businesses in Salesforce together with his knowledge of field service automation will be valuable in driving further success for our customers."

"It's incredibly exciting to join a high growth company with a strong focus on customer success and a groundbreaking product. I look forward to applying my knowledge expertise of the SaaS business model to deliver exceptional growth at Vyntelligence" said Ashish Silodia.

Ashish holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science Engineering from IIT, Delhi and an M.B.A. from Insead. More information about Ashish Silodia is available here.

Vyntelligence (Vyn) accelerates digital transformation of paper form based field processes with its patented AI-powered Smart Video technology and has delivered proven results for large global clients in the energy, utilities, telecoms and manufacturing industries.

An ISV partner on the Salesforce Appexchange, Vyn is a top 3 finalist at Salesforce's Dreampitch for 'most innovative UK startup in 2018'.

Headquartered in London, UK, Vyn's smart video technology is deployed to help field-service companies gain greater visibility and insights over their assets and operations by empowering field engineers to create smart video reports directly on site. Vyn's artificial intelligence (AI) technology helps businesses efficiently interpret, analyze and act on its data insights.

The Vyn SmartVideoNotes technology has been granted US patents for Smart Data Capture, Ranking and Delivery of Insights.

*Vyn and Vyntelligence are registered trademarks of humanLearning Ltd. The company is headquartered in London, UK. https://vyntelligence.com.

