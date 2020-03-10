Essence Group Declares Its Commitment to Protect the Privacy and Security of Homes and Families

Company views data protection as a strategic imperative

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leader in connected solutions for home and business security, and senior living care, have released a statement affirming their commitment to ensuring the privacy of their users and customers by maintaining and leading the highest levels of cyber-security across its range of platforms. This commitment has been outlined in Essence's Four Privacy Pillars:

Privacy as a strategic imperative

Committed protection of the privacy and security of homes and families

Product design focusing on customer privacy protection

Exceeding industry standards

The need to protect data became a hot topic at this year's CES in Las Vegas in January, where giants such as Apple and Facebook made panel appearances to answer the public's questions on the privacy issue, in some cases for the first time. The challenge of protecting customers from malicious data theft has yet to be fully explored or dealt with by both established tech leaders and newly formed startups. Essence Group's new declaration demonstrates their commitment to protecting customers' data.

The reality of this should not be underestimated. Privacy commonly ranks as a top 3 priority for consumers of IoT devices, however their security is open to compromise when they embrace services and companies that do not fully address user privacy and cybersecurity concerns.

The Essence Group has been developing consumer facing connected devices for over 25 years, with their high definition, cloud connected cameras being present in homes for over 10 years. A wide variety of solutions are deployed in millions of homes worldwide that protect various demographics. With over 4 million Essence Group camera enabled devices in people's homes around the world - privacy and security have always been sacrosanct. Working through service providers in both the security monitoring and senior care sectors, the company is relied upon to provide the utmost care in protecting the data of their partners' customers.

A significant portion of Essence's innovation process over the last decade has been directed at methodologies aimed at tightening the layers of protection in order to reduce vulnerability and really become an industry leader in privacy. This effort is felt by seniors who can feel safe at home, in the knowledge that their dignity and privacy is being ensured as well as parents who are able to monitor their children remotely though Essence's battery-operated HD cameras, knowing that the highest standards of privacy is being met.

Dr. Haim Amir, founder and CEO of Essence Group, said: "Technological innovation is at the forefront of what we do at Essence. We are committed to protect the privacy and security of homes and families. We believe that, while providing for the security of our customers, they also have the right to expect that their privacy is assured. Data privacy and security is a strategic imperative for us - as such we design all of our products across all of our departments - with that responsibility in mind."

A world leader in high quality security cameras for 17 years, Essence was the first to introduce a battery-operated video security camera using H.264 compression technology. The company's latest video technology is a full HD battery operated security camera with H.265 compression and high data rate, long range, encrypted radio. The addition of an AI-led cyber protection layer on top of this allows the highest level of personal data information security.

To facilitate this commitment, Essence established a cyber-security subsidiary, that has developed a ground-breaking embedded solution to protect IoT networks and devices. As well as maintaining service continuity for service providers, Sigmadots' platform ensures that users' private data is protected.

Dr. Amir: "Our company slogan of Better Life Made Possible permeates throughout our product innovation, improving the user experience and protecting our customers' physical safety while also keeping their private lives private - just how it should be."

About Essence

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living and cybersecurity solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 25 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 45 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives.