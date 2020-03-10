The alleged resale in developing countries of solar modules sent for end-of-life recycling in Sicily could have an important lesson for the PV industry: select reliable recycling entities to avoid potential trouble further down the line. The PV industry should also avoid another potential risk, that of the illegal disposal of PV waste outside the EU.When the Italian Carabinieri seized a waste treatment plant near Catania in Sicily a month ago, the Ministry of Environment alleged PV panels sent there for end-of-life recycling were being smuggled on for resale in African and Middle Eastern markets. ...

