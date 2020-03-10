Protein Stability Analysis Market Size Worth $2.0 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global protein stability analysis market size is expected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Protein stability analysis is an essential step in therapeutics stability studies that enables the assessment of factors causing aggregation and degradation of proteins. This analysis keeps a check on the biologic activity, quality, and product safety of biopharmaceuticals. The recent approvals of recombinant protein therapeutics increase the demand for this analysis during the drug development programs.

Key suggestions from the report:

Reagents and assay kits accounted for the largest share in 2019 owing to frequent usage of these products and low cost associated with them as compared to other product types

Broadening application of analytical instruments that are designed to assess several stability-indicating parameters using ultra-low sample volumes at high speed drives the instrument segment with the fastest CAGR

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) held the largest revenue share in 2019 due to numerous advantages of DSC over other determination methods

These benefits include simple sample preparation, easy implementation of DSC in both solid and liquid samples, and determination of thermodynamic parameters

Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) technique is expected to register the fastest growth rate due to the rising implementation of nanoDSF technique in analytical studies

This is attributive to the fact that nanoDSF rapidly and reliably determines the melting point of crude extracts, thus eliminating the requirement for cost and time-intensive protein analysis steps

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the protein stability analysis market in 2019 due to the presence of well-established drug manufacturers that are capable of performing in-house production of biologics

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period

CROs provide a range of capabilities in protein engineering with integrated platforms and technologies across various geographical regions to support the development of recombinant protein therapeutics

A large number of proteomics projects conducted in U.S. and high focus on proteomics research activities by national agencies marks the dominant share of North America

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the rising number of conferences and events conducted to raise awareness about the products available for stability analysis

Key players such as Enzo Biochem, Thermo Fisher , PerkinElmer, NanoTemper, and GE Healthcare, have adopted several strategic initiatives to reinforce their market presence.

Read 175 page research report with ToC on "Protein Stability Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Software), By Technique (DSC, DSF), By End Use (CROs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/protein-stability-analysis-market/

Rising R&D in the biopharmaceuticals arena has pronounced the demand for protein stability protocols. The drug manufacturers are adopting the stability-indicating methods for degradation pathway analysis and stress testing for the development of effective and safe therapeutics. Moreover, government agencies are encouraging the drug safety programs by raising funds in the field of proteomics industry, which in turn, surge the adoption of stability analysis.

For instance, in January 2018, funding of USD 18 million from the Genome Canada and Genome BC supported the protein research of the University of Victoria, Canada. Besides, key companies are also entering into collaborations with the venture capitalists for funds to expand their stability analysis portfolio.

Ionic liquids are extensively applied in biological systems as environmentally friendly solvents. It is crucial to analyze the effect of ionic liquids over protein stability as it is helpful in the analysis of biological reaction processes. A study published in April 2019, evaluated the thermodynamics of protein stability in ionic liquids by the utilization of Fluorine-19 nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Such studies are expected to increase the adoption of protein stability techniques over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein stability analysis market based on product, technique, end use, and region:

Protein Stability Analysis Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Reagents and Assay Kits



Instruments



Consumables and Accessories



Software



Service

Protein Stability Analysis Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Chromatography



Spectroscopy



Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)



Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF)



Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)



Others

Protein Stability Analysis End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Contract Research Organizations



Academic Research Institutes

Protein Stability Analysis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:

Single Cell Analysis Market - Advancements in molecular techniques which resulted in higher accuracy, ability to perform multiple omics analyses in one cell, and automation, has lowered the barriers for implementation of single-cell analysis techniques across various end-use settings.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Market - Single-use bioprocessing equipment suppliers are working closely with customers to fulfill the growing expectations of customers.

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Numerous advantages offered by high throughput sequencing over other genetic technologies such as sanger-seq and microarray is one of the key driving forces of the market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS).

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg