Pan African Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Pan African Resources Plc 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd acting as discretionary investment manager on behalf of managed portfolios. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cape Town, South Africa 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name N/A City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 10/03/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10/03/2020 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.79% 4.79% 2 234 687 537 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 5.86% 5.86%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB0004300496 107 147 335 4.79% SUBTOTAL 8. A 107 147 335 4.79% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Coronation Fund Managers Ltd Coronation Investment Management SA (Pty) Ltd Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd 4.79% 4.79% 10.In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion Cape Town, South Africa Date of completion 10 March 2020

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only ) A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 7th Floor, Montclare Place, Corner of Campground and Main Roads, Claremont, South Africa, 7708 E-Mail cgovender@coronation.com Phone number / Fax number +27 21 680 2000 Other useful information

(at least legal representative for legal persons) Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd as investment manager acts on behalf of various clients holding PAN in their portfolios B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Cheryl Govender Contact address 7th Floor, Montclare Place, Corner of Campground and Main Roads, Claremont, South Africa, 7708 E-Mail cgovender@coronation.com Phone number / Fax number +27 21 680 2000 Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation) Compliance Officer at Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd C: Additional information

Please send the completed form together with this annex to the FCA at the following email

address: Majorshareholdings@fca.org.uk. Please send in Microsoft Word format if possible.