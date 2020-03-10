

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation slowed in February, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in February, slower than 4.7 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a 4.3 percent rise.



Prices for food grew 7.0 percent annually in February and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and services rose by 7.3 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in February, after a 0.9 percent increase in the preceding month.



Core consumer prices rose 4.1 percent annually in February and increased 0.5 percent from the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the trade surplus increased EUR 433 million in January from EUR 384 million in last year.



Exports rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.3 percent fall in December.



Imports increased 2.4 percent annually in January, following a 2.3 percent rise in the preceding month.



