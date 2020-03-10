Boehringer Ingelheim and Novartis Pharma Recognized as the Best Places To Work for in Algeria in 2020

Algiers, Algeria, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim and Novartis Pharma topped the list of the Best Places To Work in Algeria for 2020 according to the annual workplace research program. Best Places To Work program is an international certification program providing employers the opportunity to assess the engagement and happiness of their employees in order to recognize and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. 'Best Places To Work' certification is a two-step process: The first one is based on companies workplace policies and practices assessment. The second one is an employee's survey aimed to evaluate the experiences and the engagement level within the organization.

This year's research shows that engaged employees stay with their employers longer, serve customers more effectively and help to contribute toward a profitable company.

In a statement from Mr Bachir Batel general manager for Boehringer Ingelheim Algeria "The greatest wealth of any company is the people who work there; our people are the reason behind all the results we are accomplishing. It is at Boehringer Ingelheim's core values to take care of their people, assist them to grow and develop for an ultimate goal to improve human and animal health in the country."

"Novartis Algeria continues its journey of a better working environment. Our values and behaviors remain the basis on which we build our relationships with our employees in order to become a corporate citizen serving Algerian patients and the national economy," said Mr Karim Harchaoui, General Manager for Novartis Algeria.

"These certified companies are enthusiastic about the wellbeing and the engagement of their employees and are committed to taking the next steps required to enable them to become an 'extraordinarily engaged' organizations," said Hamza Idrissi program Manager for Algeria.

About Best Places To Work Program

The 'Best Places To Work' Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in several countries including leading programs in US, Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction within the company. A HR assessment is also conducted to examine HR practices within the organization. Further, the certification is only awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to employee working conditions.

For more information, check the program website : http://bestplacestoworkfor.org/algeria

Contact

Best Places to Work in Algeria Program

Tel: +213-553-961-366

Email: media@bestplacestoworkfor.org