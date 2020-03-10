Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3278 ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.03.2020 | 10:27
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - CORRECTION - Portfolio Update

Fidelity Special Values Plc - CORRECTION - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, March 10

CORRECTION to PORTFOLIO UPDATE RELEASED ON 4 MARCH 2020 at 11:10

10 March 2020

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 29 February 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security% of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors 0.077
AXA Prop Trust0.047
Electra Private Equity 0.317
Hammerson0.816
Keystone Investment Trust0.033
RDI Reit 0.561

Contact for queries:

Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 837320

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire