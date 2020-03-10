Fidelity Special Values Plc - CORRECTION - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, March 10
CORRECTION to PORTFOLIO UPDATE RELEASED ON 4 MARCH 2020 at 11:10
10 March 2020
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 29 February 2020 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-
|Name of Security
|% of gross assets
|Marwyn Value Investors
|0.077
|AXA Prop Trust
|0.047
|Electra Private Equity
|0.317
|Hammerson
|0.816
|Keystone Investment Trust
|0.033
|RDI Reit
|0.561
Contact for queries:
Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 837320
