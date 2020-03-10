BRASILIA, March 9 (WNM/Reuters/Jake Spring) - Brazil's federal environment agency last year gave out the fewest fines for breaking conservation laws since 1995, the agency's press office said, as the efficacy of the agency, known as Ibama, continues to fall under President Jair Bolsonaro. It handed out 12,266 fines for environmental infractions in 2019, down 17% from the previous year, the press office said in response to questions. Ibama did not give an explanation for the drop. On the campaign ...

