Visiongain Report: The Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Market is Estimated at 888MW of Capacity in 2020

Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Produced and Capacity Forecasts by Nuclear Reactor Type (Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR), Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), High Temperature Reactor (HTR) and Others) Plus Leading Company Analysis and Leading National Market Analysis.

Did you know?

• There are 5 SMRs operational across the globe

• 4 SMRs under construction

• More than 10 SMRs planned for near-terms deployment

• More than 20 SMR's planned by 2040

7 Reasons why you must order and read this report today:

1. List of Operational and under construction SMRs

2. Global Drivers, Restraints and Trends for the Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Market

3. 41 Planned Major and Small-Scale SME projects

• Detailed tables of 41 significant SME projects categorized by their phase of development and their scale.

4. SME Capacity and Energy Production Forecasts and Analysis by Nuclear Reactor Type from 2020-2030

• Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR) Forecast 2020-2030

• Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) Forecast 2020-2030

• High Temperature Reactor (HTR) Forecast 2020-2030

• Other Reactor Types Forecast 2020-2030

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/small-modular-nuclear-reactor-market-report-2020-2030/download_sampe_div

5. Leading National Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Capacity and Energy Production Forecasts from 2020-2030

• Russia Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030

• China Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030

• India Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030

• Pakistan Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030

• US Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030

• Canada Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030

• Argentina Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030

• Saudi Arabia Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2020-2030

6. PESTEL Analysis of the Small Modular Reactor Market

7. Two more companies have been added in the leading companies' analysis of the Small Modular Reactor Market.

The report provides detailed profiles of key companies operating within the small modular nuclear reactor market:

This independent, 180-pages Visiongain report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With 192 tables and figures examining the SMR market space, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of your market. PLUS, capital expenditure and capacity forecasts, as well as analysis, from 2020-2030 keeps your knowledge that one step ahead of that you require to succeed.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/small-modular-nuclear-reactor-market-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Akme-Engineering

ARC Nuclear

Atomstroyexport

Barc

Bdc Nexgen Power, LLC

Bechtel Power Corporation

Bhavini

BNPP

BWX Technologies Inc.

BWXT Canada Ltd.

BWXT Modular Reactors, Llc

China General Nuclear Group (CGN)

China Guodian Corp

China Huaneng

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Corporation (CNEC)

China Nuclear Power Engineering Co (CNPE)

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)

Chugoku

CNEA

EDF

ENEC

Energy Northwest

EPDC

Exelon

Fluor

GE Hitachi

Gen4 (Hyperion)

General Atomics

General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Hayward Taylor Inc

Holtec International

Htmr Ltd

Industrias Metalurgicas Pescarmona Sa (IMPSA)

Inet

INVAP

Kazatomprom

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP)

L3 Mapps

Leadcold

Martingale

Meltac Solution

Mitsubishi Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Moltex

Northern Nuclear

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

Nuscale Power

Okbm Afrikantov

Rolls Royce Plc

Rosenergoatom

Siemens Ag

Small Modular Reactors Inventec, Llc

Smr Llc

Snc Lavalin

Snerdi

Southern Company

Starcore

Taqnia

Terrestrial Energy Inc.

Tokamak Energy

Toshiba International Corporation

U-Battery Developments

Uc Berkeley

Ultra Safe Nuclear

Urenco-Led Consortium

Westinghouse

X Bechtel Corporation

X-Energy



Organisations Mentioned in This Report

Argentine National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA)

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS)

Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Industrias Metalurgicas Pescarmona SA (IMPSA)

Institute of Nuclear and New Energy Technology

Japan Atomic Energy Research Institute (JAERI)

King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KA-CARE)

Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI)

N.A. Dollezhal Research and Development Institute of Power Engineering (RDIPE or NIKIET)

Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA)

Nuclear Energy Economics (WPNE)

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Shanghai Nuclear Energy Research & Design Institute

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)

The Institute of Nuclear and New Energy Technology

The Nuclear Power Institute of China (NPIC)

The Ontario Ministry of Energy

The Russian Academy of Sciences

The Russian Federation

Tsinghua University's Institute of Nuclear Energy Technology

U.S. Department of Defence

U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

UK Department of Energy & Climate Change (DECC)

US Department of Energy

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2019-2029

Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Installation Market Forecast 2019-2029

Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market Report 2019-2029

Gas Insulated Transformer Market Forecast 2019-2029

Gas Turbine Upgrades Market Report 2018-2028

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg