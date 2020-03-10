Amika Mobile Wins Sixth Annual US GOVIES Award for 2020 Best Emergency Communications Solution

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2020 / Amika Mobile® is pleased to announce that its Amika® Mobility Server (AMS) platform for critical and emergency communications has been again selected as the Best Emergency Communication Solution by Security Products and Security Today Magazine for the sixth year in a row after winning the category since 2015. AMS was awarded as it continues to push the boundaries in crisis communications by innovating on its AMS AI and IoT Smart City platform for 5G public safety and security targeting Connected Vehicles and intelligent borders. This award builds on Amika Mobile®'s partnership announcement with Dell to take the AMS to Smart City Edge Devices for FirstNet.

"GOVIES 2020 is remarkable recognition for our Amika Mobile team as we continuously innovate to save lives. The AMS platform leverages AI and instantaneous events from IoT sensors leveraging our intelligent transaction engine for 5G. Smart City focus allows the sensor events to come from a gunshot detector, a vehicle, a border crossing, a camera on a traffic light or a building fire system making this a very complex set of disparate events to quickly analyze and interpret to save lives. 5G allows us to take on more sensor events in real-time and greatly speeds up the decisions for situation commanders", said Amika Mobile® Co-Founder/CEO Sue Abu-Hakima.

Amika Mobile has pioneered and patented technology that targets two gaps in public safety and security. First, AMS automatically discovers wireline or mobile devices by location - especially important for airports, sports arenas, stadiums, entertainment venues, campus and communities where stakeholders and visitors must be given clear location-based instructions based on where they are when the emergency strikes. Second, AMS automatically detects and intelligently manages dynamic sensor events triggered from disparate physical security systems mapping locations as the critical situation unfolds. IoT sensors deliver the cascading events to AMS in real-time in Smart Cities or enterprise deployments including hospitals, government offices or distribution and manufacturing centers to keep people out of harm's way. AMS automatically interprets and delivers the information to appropriate security teams at command centers or while they are mobile in a vehicle or on foot. AMS is also used to help track employees in critical and emergency situations including terrorist attacks, active shooters, or virus outbreaks and keep them informed with its highly advanced 2-way communications capabilities. Amika Mobile® has been delivering such ground-breaking solutions to customers for 10 years.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Incident and Emergency Management Market to grow from USD 107.0 billion in 2019 to USD 148.5 billion by 2024. This growth is driven by many factors including increased terrorism, workplace violence, active shooters, natural disasters, viral outbreaks and heightened need for critical and emergency communication in crisis management.

Amika Mobile will demonstrate its award winning AMS products at GSX (ASIS 2020) booth #3824 in Atlanta, GA, NCS4 booth #308 in San Antonio, TX, CANASA booth # 108 in Ottawa, Canada, and WBENC 2020 in Atlanta, GA.

About Amika Mobile: Amika Mobile® Corporation is privately held specializing in critical and emergency communication and control. Its flagship product, the Amika® Mobility Server (AMS), addresses IoT and BYOD security and is ideal for alert/response in Smart Cities, enterprise, community, airport, sports arena, shopping center and campus where visitors may not always be pre-registered in a contacts database since the AMS can auto-discover mobile devices for emergency alert/response. AMS is an AI-based IoT 2-way platform that communicates securely over wire or mobile to ANY layer including WiFi, SMS, Email, VoIP, PA systems, Message Boards, Twitter, RSS Feeds, Facebook, etc. AMS and Amika®Panic can trigger lockdowns and alerts based on disparate events from gunshot sensors, access control, fire panels, cameras, wall mounted, desktop or mobile panic buttons, etc. Amika® Situation Commander tracks event alert/response in real-time. AMS delivers advisory government alerts from NOAA, IPAWS, EAS, Alert Ready in CAP /CAP-CP formats. Amika Mobile® has won 24 awards and also sells products through partners. Amika Mobile® is a woman-owned WeConnect Internationally certified business. See www.amikamobile.com

About US GOVIES: These awards honor outstanding security products for federal, state, tribal and local governments in categories critical to government security professionals and their partners in the private sector. Winners are selected by Security Today, and Security Products Magazine. See www.securitytoday.com for more information.

