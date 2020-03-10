

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat releases euro area revised quarterly national accounts for the fourth quarter. The single currency bloc is forecast to grow 0.1 percent sequentially as initially estimated.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1348 against the greenback, 118.69 against the yen, 1.0583 against the franc and 0.8684 against the pound as of 5:55 am ET.



