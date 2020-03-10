

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's inflation increased in February, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.6 percent increase in January. This was in line with economists expectation.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.5 percent annually in February and those of clothing and footwear, and housing, water, energy and fuel grew by 4.3 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 3.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in February.



