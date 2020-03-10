Despite Several Factors Supporting Osteoporosis Drugs Market, Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Drugs to Hamper Market's Progress: TMR

With growing age, the hormones such as estrogen and androgen in females and males respectively, goes drastically down. This as a result reduces the density of bones and cause osteoporosis. This is the major factor that propels the growth of global osteoporosis drugs market.

Development of generic drugs that can replenish the body with minerals like calcium and phosphate is expected to impact the revenue of the global osteoporosis drugs market during the tenure.

ALBANY, New York, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid increase in geriatric population across the globe, the demand for drugs or supplements that can provide minerals such as calcium and phosphate to the consumers has increased significantly. These developments are in the pursuit to develop effective treatment for the patients suffering from osteoporosis disease. Owing to these developments the global osteoporosis drugs market is expected to witness a substantial growth from 2019 to 2027, says a recent report by Transparency Market Research.

"The growth in the geriatric population has stimulated the people to pay extra attention to their health. It is quite common for the people above the age of 60 to have deficiency of minerals like phosphate and calcium along with lowered levels of hormones such as estrogen in females and androgens in males. These minerals and hormones help the body to maintain the density of the bones. Therefore their deficiency can lead to some serious problems. In order to overcome these issues, pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and developments to develop effective drugs that can help the patients to overcome this condition. However, though there are various drivers that aiding the global osteoporosis drugs market to maintain a robust growth, the market is still projected to show ~-0.3% CAGR and shall drop down to US$ 11.3 Bn by the end of 2027 from US$ 11.5 Bn in 2018." -Transparency Market Research.

Key Insights from Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market Study

To provide a 360 degree analysis of the global osteoporosis drugs market, the report by Transparency Market Research categorizes the market into various categories. These categories are further divided into various segments. With the help of these insights the businesses can understand the dynamics of the global osteoporosis drugs market and can derive strategies that can help the players to have a sustainable future in the global osteoporosis drugs market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. Some of the key insights from global osteoporosis drugs market study are mentioned below:

Bisphosphonates segment under drug class category is expected to dominate the global osteoporosis drugs market. This dominance of the segment is the result of extensive prescription of the compound and better results that its counterparts available in the global osteoporosis drugs market.

Sclerostin inhibitor segment is projected to emerge as the fastest growing segment in the global osteoporosis drugs market. The momentum of the segment is driven by the adoption of novel drugs approach for the treatment of osteoporosis. Moreover, arrival of new products containing Sclerostin inhibitors in 2019 is also a major factor that shall propel the segment to have a steady growth in the global osteoporosis drugs market from 2019 to 2027.

Key Divers Mentioned in the Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market Study

With the information about the drivers mentioned in the report by Transparency Market Research, the readers can understand the momentum of the global osteoporosis drugs market. The insights from the report can also help the players to leverage maximum of the potential offered by the progressing market. This in turn shall help the players of global osteoporosis drugs market to have better growth opportunities and a brighter future in the global osteoporosis drugs market from 2019 to 2027. Some of the major drivers mentioned in the report are:

Increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis in elderly people across the globe is considered as the major factor that propels the growth of global osteoporosis drugs market from 2019 to 2027. To overcome this bone condition, the pharmaceutical companies are developing effective generic drugs that can help the patient to maintain the density of bones. Owing to this development, the global osteoporosis drugs market is projected to grow substantially in the coming years of 2019 to 2027.

Increasing geriatric population across the globe coupled with growing deficiency of vital minerals in women is also a prominent factor that is propelling the demand for osteoporosis drugs resulting in accelerated growth of global osteoporosis drugs market from 2019 to 2027.

Key Challenges Mentioned in the Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market Study

The report by Transparency Market Research not only provides insights on the positive aspects, but also help the readers to understand the challenges and roadblocks that might hamper the growth of global osteoporosis drugs market. With the help of these insights the players can derive effective strategies that can help them overcome these situations and have a sustainable future in the global osteoporosis drugs market from 2019 to 2027. Some of the major challenges mentioned in the report are as follow:

Patent expiration is the major factor that shall significantly hamper the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. This is because, of the acceptance of generic equivalents of branded drugs that costs the consumers 1/10th of the osteoporosis drugs. During the first year of forecast period, this factor decreased the revenue generation of 35% to 40%.

Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the regional front of global osteoporosis drugs market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. This dominance of the market is the result of staggering number of osteoporosis in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. is also a major factor that propels the growth of North America in global osteoporosis drugs market from 2019 to 2027.

Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest growing region in the global osteoporosis drugs market. This pacing growth is the result of growing disposable income of the people in the countries like India and China. This allows the patients to opt for state of the art treatments conveniently. Owing to these factors Asia Pacific to exhibit high potential for the players of global osteoporosis drugs market from 2019 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The global osteoporosis drugs market is highly competitive and largely consolidated. This is because, the market is dominated by handful of prominent players. The presence of these players is making it difficult for new players to enter the global osteoporosis drugs market.

To overcome this situation, the players are involving in strategies such as mergers and collaborations. With the help of these resource, the new players can avail a sustainable future in the global osteoporosis drugs market.

The global Osteoporosis Drugs market has been segmented as follows:

Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market, by Drug Class

Bisphosphonates

Calcitonin

RANK Ligand Inhibitor

Parathyroid Hormone Therapy (PTH)

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

Sclerostin Inhibitor

Others

Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Chile



Peru



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



Italy



France



U.K.



Spain



Benelux



Nordic



Russia



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



India



ASEAN



Australia & New Zealand

&

Japan



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



Turkey



North Africa



South Africa



Israel



Nigeria



Rest of Middle East & Africa

